Jammu, Srinagar Airports receive 21 domestic flights with 2,463 passengers

Jammu: On Day 47 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 21 domestic flights with 2,463 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports. Besides, an International flight with 179 passengers on board has arrived at Srinagar from Riyadh.

A total of 630 passengers aboard 8 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 13 domestic flights with about 1833 passengers on board landed at Srinagar Airport today.

Pertinently, Jammu Airport Authorities have received a total of 333 domestic flights with 24,348 passengers while Srinagar Airport Authorities have received 544 domestic flights with 69,943 passengers since 25th of May till date.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID-19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The Government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.