Over 32 looms distributed among weavers of Moungri Block

Udhampur : Handloom Department, Udhampur today distributed 32 Handlooms among the weavers of Block level cluster Moungri of District Udhampur under the National Handloom Development scheme (NHDP) here today.

During the distribution of looms social distancing was maintained and all the participants were made aware about the prevailing welfare schemes being run by department. Beneficiaries were asked to avail loan opportunities and start work on the given looms immediately.

Among others, Assistant Director Handloom Udhampur, Narsingh Dayal besides panchayat representatives and locals of the area were present on the occasion.