JEE Mains and NEET 2020 students in Madhya Pradesh to get free To and Fro transport facility to reach examination centre

Bhopal:Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken important decisions in the interest of those students of the state who are appearing for JEE Mains and NEET 2020 this year. Free transport facility will be provided to these students so that they do not have face any problems due to Corona. For this, the candidate will have to register on 181 or Madhya Pradesh e-pass portal https/mapit.gov.in /covid-19. In this process, students will have to mention their names, address, mobile number, date and venue of examination (to and fro). The concerned district administration will provide this facility to the candidate. If the candidate wishes, one of his associates will also be provided with two-way free transportation facility to the examination centre.

Students are required to be present at the block or district headquarters to avail this facility. The facility will be provided for commuting to and from the examination centre.