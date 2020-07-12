VC inspects ongoing Jammu Development Authority projects

Jammu: Vice Chairperson, Jammu Development Authority, Babila Rakwal, accompanied by Executive Engineer, JDA Div. No. II, Anil Pandohi, Asstt. Exe. Engineers of various projects visited and inspected various ongoing JDA projects.

The VC visited Multi Level Car Parking cum Commercial Complex at General Bus Stand, Janipur Commercial Complex, Park at Indra Vihar Colony, Sector-6(new)Roop Nagar Housing Colony, Kot Bhalwal Housing Colony, upcoming JDA Flats at EWS Colony Roop Nagar, Gole Gujral Housing Colony Jammu. She directed to speed up the project works so that they can be completed in a stipulated time period.

The VC directed Executive Engineer, JDA Div. II for preparation of DPR for development of Park with chain link fencing at GoleGujral Housing Colony adjoining 49 No. Plots and also to immediately start the construction work for approach road of Sector-6 (new) Roop Nagar Housing colony.

On the spot directions were given to the concerned wing for construction of RCC concrete protection wall for power receiving station at Muthi. The VC also directed PDD to complete the work on the power receiving station within 3 months and submit the progress report on daily basis.