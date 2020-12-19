Navin Choudhary reviews implementation of NCDC schemes in JK with its Regional Director

Jammu : Principal Secretary Agriculture Production and Farmer’s Welfare Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today convened a meeting with Regional Director, National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), Chandigarh, regarding implementation of schemes of the Corporation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by the Registrar Cooperative Societies, J&K, Regional Director NCDC, Chandigarh, FA/CAO Cooperative Department, Deputy Director (Planning) Cooperative Societies and other senior officers.

The meeting had a detailed deliberation on various issues regarding schemes launched by NCDC in the UT besides working out multi-pronged strategies towards ensuring effective implementation of these programmes of the Corporation. The criteria for direct funding, positive net worth, cash profit in preceding 3 years, net profit in at least 2 preceding years and related issues were also discussed.

Besides, other schemes like National Beekeeping & Honey Mission (NBHM), PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY), Agriculture Marketing Infrastructure Scheme (AMI), Farmers Producer Organizations (FPO) were also reviewed.

Earlier, the Principal Secretary held a meeting of senior officers of Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department to review physical and financial progress under Capex Budget and Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Principal Secretary directed for proper utilization of funds allotted under various schemes while ensuring timely completion of the vital works of great public importance.

The meeting was attended by Director Finance, Animal/ Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu, Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu and Director Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir through video conferencing, Director Fisheries and Technical officers of the department.