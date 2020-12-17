On the results of the work of the sections of the 72nd student conference at IFKSiT

Within the framework of the 72nd All-Russian (with international participation) scientific conference of students and young scientists, a meeting of the section “Physiological aspects and modern approaches in the formation of professional competencies of future graduates of IFKSiT” was held . 30 reports were presented at the section, 35 students, one graduate student, two students of secondary school were present. The members of the jury were the teachers of the Department of Life Safety and Health-Saving Technologies of the Institute of Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism of PetrSU.

Within the framework of the section, topical issues of modern physiology were discussed, dedicated to the adaptation of the student’s body to physical and mental stress, environmental factors. The teachers of the department noted the keen interest of students in modern scientific problems and in-depth study of the problems selected for research.

Also, within the framework of the 72nd All-Russian (with international participation) scientific conference of students and young scientists, a meeting of the section “Monitoring the state of the environment and the prospects for ensuring environmental and technospheric safety in the North-West Federal District” was held . In total, 17 reports were presented at the section, 17 students, one graduate student, two students of secondary school were present. The members of the jury were the teachers of the Department of Life Safety and Health-Saving Technologies of the Institute of Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism of PetrSU.

As part of the section, reports were presented that reveal topical issues related to monitoring the state of the environment and the prospects for ensuring environmental and technosphere safety in the North-West Federal District . The main speakers were senior students of the direction of training “Technosphere Safety”.

The teachers of the department noted the high level of students’ reports and their great enthusiasm for their research.