The PetrSU Career Center together with the Trud.com student association held an annual event “Fair of Temporary Employment”.

On December 10, a fair of temporary employment was held in the groups of the Trud.com and Career Center student associations in the VKontakte social network, as well as on the Faculty platform.

At the fair, students took part in interviews on employment issues, got acquainted with employers, companies, temporary employment vacancies, posted their resume for further employment on the Faculty platform.

At the event, all the necessary data of vacancies were offered: salary, working conditions, duties, contacts of employers.

Representatives of the following companies took part in the fair: LLC “Lenta”, SEC “Maxi”, SEC “Lotos Plaza”, Federal Postal Service, CJSC “Clinic Kivach”, LLC “Ilma-Tour”, LLC “Kuhnya”, “Burger King”, “KFC”, etc.

To participate in the fair, it was necessary:

be subscribed to the group “Student Association” Trud.som PetrSU “;

register on the digital platform “Faculty”;

be subscribed to the event;

be interested in finding the desired position.

Temporary Employment Fair is a great way to find additional income and gain new experience, the organizers think.