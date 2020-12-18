The CULTURE OPEN project is the best in the CBC Program

The CULTURE OPEN project has become the best in the competition of the Karelia Cross-Border Cooperation Program COMMUNICATION AWARD 2020.

The governing body of the Program assessed the activity and success in highlighting the activities and work of the project in the information field, as well as work with target groups.

The project manager from the leading partner, the Karelian Regional Institute of Continuing Professional Education of Petrozavodsk State University, Elizaveta Druzhinina, thanks all partners for their contribution to the project and receiving this award !

CULTURE OPEN is the result of the work of Petrozavodsk State University as a pivotal university of the Republic of Karelia, aimed at fulfilling the cooperation agreement with the Administration of the Petrozavodsk City District.