University of Exeter Business School ranks among world’s best in prestigious global MBA rankings

The University of Exeter Business School’s internationally accredited MBA programme, The Exeter MBA, has ranked in the top four programmes for the UK and Europe in the Corporate Knights’ Better World MBA Rankings 2020.

The Exeter MBA improved on its 2019 showing by securing an overall 11th place in the global rankings, in which 150 Business Schools were evaluated across 24 countries.

“The core aim of The Exeter MBA is to inspire leaders for a better world, so it is hugely satisfying to be recognised as one of the top Business Schools encouraging students to think differently and address the social and environmental problems that threaten the future of business,” said Jackie Bagnall, Programme Director of The Exeter MBA.

“As industries and societies wake up to the importance of creating sustainable practice we are proud that this value is embedded throughout our teaching and research as we strive to create the leaders of tomorrow.”

The Corporate Knights’ Better World MBA Rankings grades schools on five indicators: the number of institutes and centres dedicated to sustainable development, the percentage of core courses that integrate sustainable development, faculty research publications and citations on sustainable development themes, and faculty gender and racial diversity.

“Every MBA should be a sustainable MBA, and the Better World business schools are showing us how,” said Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights.

The University of Exeter Business School, one of the few Business Schools to have attained triple-accreditation from AMBA, EQUIS and AACSB, offers The Exeter MBA for full-time study over 12 months.

Focused on sustainability, purposeful leadership, innovation and technology, students are equipped with the tools and skills to transform not only themselves but also the world around them.